Bokf Na Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,424 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954,127 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 771,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.8% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 463,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.13. 304,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,427,867. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

