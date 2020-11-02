Bokf Na Decreases Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,487 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 590,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $122,180,000 after purchasing an additional 307,044 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in VeriSign by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,711,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in VeriSign by 11.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,065,000 after purchasing an additional 173,857 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 361.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 167,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after buying an additional 131,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 978,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $202,447,000 after buying an additional 123,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $191.66. 6,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,397. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.24. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The firm had revenue of $317.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $1,230,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 865,461 shares in the company, valued at $177,497,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.69, for a total value of $132,217.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,024 shares in the company, valued at $12,946,576.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,226 shares of company stock worth $17,321,179 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

