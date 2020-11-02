Bokf Na Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,194 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in Walmart were worth $35,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 640.6% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.32 on Monday, hitting $140.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,361,074. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $393.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.33 and a 200-day moving average of $130.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Guggenheim upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $127,866,887. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.