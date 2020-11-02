Bokf Na Has $10.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,359 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 129.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 90,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $303.53. 139,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,006,327. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $310.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

