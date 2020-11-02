Bokf Na Has $12.40 Million Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Bokf Na decreased its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,777 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Clorox were worth $12,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Clorox during the second quarter worth about $27,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total transaction of $3,051,564.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $2,365,559.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,931 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,004.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Clorox from $206.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.42.

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $10.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.69. 112,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,775. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.08. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.27. Clorox Co has a 52-week low of $144.31 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 3rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

