Bokf Na Has $18.03 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Bokf Na raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,774 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Watson Rebecca now owns 862 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total transaction of $1,370,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,931,053.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST stock traded up $7.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $364.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $384.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $358.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

