Bokf Na Has $24.90 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bokf Na decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $24,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $195,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,791 shares of company stock worth $23,440,921 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $145.37. The stock had a trading volume of 62,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,393,607. The stock has a market cap of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

