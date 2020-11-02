Bokf Na Has $68.96 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bokf Na cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,083,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $68,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,581,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,190 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 44,300.3% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,786,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,643 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,980,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,897,000 after purchasing an additional 984,374 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $46,116,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Monday, reaching $62.06. 688,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,956,459. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.