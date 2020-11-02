Bokf Na Lowers Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bokf Na cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,868,793,000 after buying an additional 784,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,989,659 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,406,390,000 after buying an additional 235,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 23.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,608,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 289,003 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 4.1% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,432,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,595,831,000 after acquiring an additional 291,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 25,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,481. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,391 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,106.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,762 shares of company stock worth $8,427,740. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

NYSE:ACN traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,752. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

