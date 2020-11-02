Bokf Na Purchases 7,488 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $16,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,604,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $911,336,000 after buying an additional 1,350,174 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 72,116.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after buying an additional 10,218,923 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after purchasing an additional 774,240 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 568.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,507,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,447 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,282,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,806,000 after acquiring an additional 474,412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.73. The company had a trading volume of 63,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,153. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.