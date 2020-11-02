Bokf Na Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, reaching $93.33. 47,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,278. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

