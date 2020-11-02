Bokf Na Raises Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,185 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,914,000 after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Medtronic by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.78. 64,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,751,902. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.79. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,815,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

