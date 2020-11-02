Bokf Na Sells 15,211 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,211 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Danaher were worth $15,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,801,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $495,361,000 after buying an additional 922,949 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the second quarter worth $159,842,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,534,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,574,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Danaher by 206.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 647,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,641,000 after acquiring an additional 436,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $232.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $163.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.68. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.60 and a fifty-two week high of $240.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 54,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.25, for a total transaction of $12,689,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,161 shares in the company, valued at $30,360,053.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 28,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.50, for a total value of $6,657,220.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,110,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,248 shares of company stock valued at $49,077,431. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Danaher from $176.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

