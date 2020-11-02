Bokf Na Sells 161 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bokf Na lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $265,775,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,955,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,491,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,802 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $628,350,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 112.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,400,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,098,000 after purchasing an additional 741,998 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,271,000 after buying an additional 585,222 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded up $11.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $484.71. The company had a trading volume of 22,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,984. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $449.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $390.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $490.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $494.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $476.53.

In other news, CAO Peter E. Hornstra sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.82, for a total transaction of $1,397,602.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,862 shares in the company, valued at $8,318,602.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total value of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

