Bokf Na Sells 1,813 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $7.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $509.34. The stock had a trading volume of 127,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,850,734. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $180.68 and a 52-week high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $309.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $526.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $390.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $528.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.64.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 16,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.54, for a total transaction of $9,286,426.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,854 shares in the company, valued at $73,938,565.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.84, for a total value of $48,984,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,374,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,654 shares of company stock valued at $110,671,595. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

