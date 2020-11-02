Bokf Na Sells 23,682 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,530 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,682 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.61.

NYSE:HON traded up $6.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.55. The company had a trading volume of 114,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.93. The company has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

