Bokf Na Sells 8,854 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bokf Na decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,854 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.7% of Bokf Na’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bokf Na’s holdings in Amgen were worth $30,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $60,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $220.19. The stock had a trading volume of 25,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,375. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 29.42%. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.58.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.