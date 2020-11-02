Bp Plc Acquires 479,836 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bp Plc lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 852,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479,836 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 1.0% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $42,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,038,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,701,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,334,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,062,000 after purchasing an additional 439,125 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,882,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,744,000 after buying an additional 1,207,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,360,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,343,000 after buying an additional 530,362 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 337,534 shares of company stock worth $16,635,514. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $48.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,254,670. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $206.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.59.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

