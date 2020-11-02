Bp Plc Boosts Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bp Plc grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 235.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,777 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $21,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Anthem by 148.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Anthem by 315.8% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 130.8% in the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $274.86. 60,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.92. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.75.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.40.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total transaction of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

