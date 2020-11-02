Bp Plc Boosts Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Bp Plc raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 205.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,916 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $26,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,153,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $152,798,000. Marsico Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 418,963 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $169,705,000 after purchasing an additional 288,465 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 496,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,138,000 after purchasing an additional 283,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $96,368,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.89.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $494.94. 22,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.21, a P/E/G ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $489.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.21. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.29 and a 1 year high of $533.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.38, for a total transaction of $14,739,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,973.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.55, for a total value of $802,678.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,202,620.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,787 shares of company stock valued at $48,034,144. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.