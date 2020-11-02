Bp Plc Buys 255,427 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bp Plc raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 851.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255,427 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $23,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

NYSE LEN traded up $1.39 on Monday, hitting $71.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,220. The company has a current ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $86.80. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.89.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 17.42%.

In other news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $9,818,839.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,964 shares of company stock valued at $15,898,918 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.72.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.