Bp Plc Buys 3,310 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bp Plc boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 81.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 21.3% in the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 18,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,157,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 36 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Booking by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,623.11. 11,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,730.64 and its 200 day moving average is $1,670.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a return on equity of 53.57% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $23.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKNG. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,750.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $1,700.00 to $2,020.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,950.00 price target (up from $1,850.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.39.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

