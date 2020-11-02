Bp Plc Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bp Plc grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 524.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,286 shares during the period. Bp Plc owned about 0.06% of Fastenal worth $16,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,878,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,144,000 after buying an additional 1,526,965 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,270,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after purchasing an additional 621,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,737,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,395,000 after purchasing an additional 620,997 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 97.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after purchasing an additional 500,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAST. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered Fastenal from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.36.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $44.18. 65,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,130. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $49.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.08.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $61,912.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.75 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,100 shares of company stock valued at $183,522 and have sold 21,750 shares valued at $1,042,693. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

