Bp Plc Has $105.37 Million Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bp Plc boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 362.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,194 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,694 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 2.6% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $105,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its position in Adobe by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 7,246 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,309 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 55.5% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,951 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its position in shares of Adobe by 5.7% during the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 924 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $523.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $504.86.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,376 shares of company stock worth $17,804,418. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $451.60. The stock had a trading volume of 39,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,156,002. The firm has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.13 and a 12 month high of $536.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $485.50 and a 200 day moving average of $433.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

