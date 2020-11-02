Bp Plc Has $19.44 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bp Plc boosted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 177.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59,763 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $201.76. 24,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,705,160. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $227.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.97.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stryker from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.85.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

