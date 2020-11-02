Bp Plc Has $20.22 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bp Plc lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 74.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,784 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,784 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $20,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.2% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Oracle by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Oracle by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.8% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Oracle from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale upped their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.50 to $68.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $6,856,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,038,367.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock valued at $7,906,167. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.01. 263,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,372,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $168.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

