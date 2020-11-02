Bp Plc Has $28.41 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bp Plc increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 53,056 shares during the period. Amgen comprises approximately 0.7% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $28,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Amgen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 3.8% in the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 75.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total transaction of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,379.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total transaction of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.13. 26,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,854,375. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.05 and a 1 year high of $264.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.58.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

