Bp Plc Has $29.52 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bp Plc lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,141 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,241 shares during the period. NIKE makes up approximately 0.7% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NIKE by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,698,534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,381,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,618,658 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $443,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,362 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,868,422 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $379,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,053 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST increased its position in NIKE by 556.3% during the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 2,100,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $205,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 791,319 shares of company stock valued at $98,440,914. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $122.86. 93,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.77. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $131.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.58. The stock has a market cap of $188.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.03.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

