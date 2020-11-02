Bp Plc Has $32.80 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bp Plc raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,258 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 0.8% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Grandview Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 44.8% during the third quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 240.1% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of PayPal by 0.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 272,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,784,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 538.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 20,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PayPal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PayPal from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.42.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total value of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 105,206 shares of company stock worth $20,438,670. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.26 on Monday, reaching $191.39. 184,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,676,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $218.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.58.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.