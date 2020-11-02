Bp Plc Has $39.19 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Bp Plc grew its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 626.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 414,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 357,001 shares during the period. The Progressive makes up 0.9% of Bp Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bp Plc owned about 0.07% of The Progressive worth $39,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The Progressive during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR traded up $1.92 on Monday, hitting $93.82. The stock had a trading volume of 22,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,648. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.39 and a 200-day moving average of $86.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.51. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $1,424,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,393,050.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,017,393. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus cut shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded The Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

