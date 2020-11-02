Bp Plc Has $42.75 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bp Plc lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 89.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,326 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,508 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for 1.0% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $42,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,946,608. The stock has a market cap of $211.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.38 and a 200-day moving average of $205.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.94.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total transaction of $1,004,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,132 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,902.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.82, for a total value of $5,844,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,623,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,771,308,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 736,209 shares of company stock valued at $176,192,013 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

