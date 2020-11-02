Bp Plc Has $50.51 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bp Plc lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.2% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $50,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 195,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $60,874,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 4,144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,008 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 384,935 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $119,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH traded up $3.95 on Monday, hitting $309.09. The stock had a trading volume of 59,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,445. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $335.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $289.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 10,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.34, for a total transaction of $3,228,346.24. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $370.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $335.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.