Bp Plc Has $69.22 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bp Plc increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,460 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.7% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bp Plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $69,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.9% during the second quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Mastercard from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.18.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total value of $8,623,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at $31,348,593,388.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA stock traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $292.87. 105,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,378. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.77. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

