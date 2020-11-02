Bp Plc Increases Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bp Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 228.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,060 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $19,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 1,481,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,631,000 after purchasing an additional 907,837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,609,739,000 after purchasing an additional 855,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after purchasing an additional 702,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total transaction of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP traded up $3.34 on Monday, hitting $161.30. The company had a trading volume of 39,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,073. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $141.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.64. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

