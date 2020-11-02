Bp Plc Makes New Investment in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Bp Plc bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 610,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,452,000. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 0.8% of Bp Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Oddo Bhf upgraded AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $50.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,194. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.01. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The company has a market capitalization of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.