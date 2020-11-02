Bp Plc Purchases 103,405 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bp Plc lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 79.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 103,405 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,302,592 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,288,879,000 after buying an additional 439,413 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,347,807 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $752,805,000 after acquiring an additional 741,368 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Medtronic by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 19,480 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 12,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 24.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.57. The stock had a trading volume of 71,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,902. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.22 and its 200-day moving average is $99.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,278,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,166,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Omar Ishrak sold 763 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $82,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 561,032 shares in the company, valued at $60,815,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

