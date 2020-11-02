Bp Plc Purchases 161,112 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bp Plc boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 575.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,112 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc owned about 0.06% of Amphenol worth $20,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 31,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 65.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Amphenol by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

NYSE:APH traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $114.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.96. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $119.77.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

In other Amphenol news, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 158,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $18,823,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at $9,322,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Richard Gu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.73, for a total value of $1,097,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,700 shares of company stock worth $33,342,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.