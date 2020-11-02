Bp Plc Purchases 163,364 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bp Plc lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 199.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,364 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 85,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $6,562,397.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,543,747.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.31. 113,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.63.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

