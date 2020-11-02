Bp Plc Purchases 18,400 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bp Plc increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 92,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,790,000 after purchasing an additional 44,937 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 318.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 76.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,648,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $8.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $675.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,758. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $707.85 and a 200-day moving average of $630.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.98, a P/E/G ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $778.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 16,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $693.02, for a total value of $11,670,456.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,020,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total value of $4,291,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,890 shares of company stock worth $18,931,033. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $562.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $716.89.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

