Bp Plc Purchases 235,224 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bp Plc grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 237.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,224 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $27,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,629,900 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $769,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,888 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,532,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,720,000 after purchasing an additional 841,525 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,091,000 after buying an additional 1,365,541 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810,941 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,714,000 after buying an additional 369,836 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,269,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $277,318,000 after buying an additional 309,209 shares in the last quarter. 66.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. 140166 raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,237,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a PE ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.30. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $94.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.24.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total transaction of $11,871,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,628,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,004,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 62,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.64, for a total transaction of $4,998,604.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 552,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,971,075.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 383,635 shares of company stock worth $30,798,346 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

