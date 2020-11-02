Bp Plc Raises Holdings in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Bp Plc raised its position in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 402.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,099 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in AON were worth $23,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of AON by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AON traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $182.51. The stock had a trading volume of 30,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,192. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Aon Plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $238.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.16.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 64.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon Plc will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AON shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $247.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Friday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AON from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.33.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

