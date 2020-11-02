Bp Plc Sells 29,137 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,463 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,137 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $835,488,000 after purchasing an additional 441,514 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,707,000 after buying an additional 231,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group set a $148.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Walmart stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $139.96. The company had a trading volume of 97,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,361,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The firm has a market cap of $393.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $11,775,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $127,866,887. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.