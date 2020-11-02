Bp Plc Takes $14.08 Million Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Bp Plc bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 281,793 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $14,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 145.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HDB traded up $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.31. 19,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,352,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.80. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

