Bp Plc Takes $17.26 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bp Plc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 212,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% in the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 111.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of TSM traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.32. The stock had a trading volume of 122,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,776,862. The firm has a market cap of $434.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $42.70 and a twelve month high of $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.4253 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Macquarie raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.