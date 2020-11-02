Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 10,715 Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,715 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 95.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000.

Shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,292. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.35. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $42.34 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

