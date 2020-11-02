Bray Capital Advisors Acquires 1,441 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 5.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 92,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 36,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,137,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 137,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,056. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.