Bray Capital Advisors Acquires Shares of 15,520 Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST)

Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,520 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas Wroe, Jr. sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $141,048.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ST traded up $1.35 on Monday, hitting $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,979. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $54.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.59.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $788.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.