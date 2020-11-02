Bray Capital Advisors Buys 1,000 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 19,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 77.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $164.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,203 shares. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.79.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.