Bray Capital Advisors Grows Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,270 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1,232.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,585,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,505 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,734,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,873 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,373,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $61.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $37.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

