Bray Capital Advisors Grows Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.16. 19,916,356 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

